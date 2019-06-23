We are reporting on unfortunate news today. The police were involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Black teen by the name of Tyrese West. According to BOSSIP, West was shot and killed early on Saturday morning by a Mt. Pleasant police officer. The teen is believed to have ignored the police officer's command and the officer claims he "was forced to shoot him." The officer involved was identified as Sgt. Eric Giese who is believed to have 12 years of experience working for the village's Police Department. The cop was promoted to sergeant and had been for a year and a half prior to the aforementioned occurrence. Following the shooting, he was placed on administrative leave.

Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday night at the corner of Racine and 20th streets to remember the late Tyrese. Community advocate Tory Lowe offered a quite emotional speech to the crowd, stating: "We want justice for Tyrese. We want answers, and the only way we’re going to get the answers is if we demand the answers. Tyrese was stopped for riding a bike,” Lowe said. “And he ended up with two shots in his head. How do we know that he got two shots in his head? Because the body was released to the family. This wasn’t told to us. We saw it." The authorities are currently investigating the case.

RIP.

