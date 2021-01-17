Washington D.C. Police Officer Daniel Hodges, who was shown being crushed by a door during the riot at the Capitol Building on January 6th, spoke out about the violent protest this week, saying that he'd volunteer to do it again for free.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“They were calling us traitors, shouting at us, telling us to remember our oath, and eventually, they attacked us,” Hodges told D.C.'s NBC affiliate. "At that moment in the hallway where I was pinned, I was there to do my best to keep them out, obviously, and the way I was doing that was with my body,” he said. “Unfortunately, at that moment, my arms were pinned. I was unable to defend myself.

"If it wasn't my job, I would have done that for free," he said. "It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection."

The riot was held in protest of the 2020 Presidential Election results. In the time since January 6th, numerous members of the crowd have been found and arrested. Additionally, President Donald Trump has been impeached in the House of Representatives.

FBI Director Christopher Wray recently said he is preparing for more acts of violence committed by right-wing extremists.

