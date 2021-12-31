A recent Jack Harlow concert in Atlanta has caused a stir with the Cobb County Police Department. Harlow's shows aren't usually places that go viral over scandals or controversies, but after the rapper received a brief clip of an interaction between one of his fans and a police officer, Harlow shone a light on what he says was a blatant misuse of authority. In the video, a Black woman is seen yelling at two officers, telling them that all she wants to do is to go to Harlow's concert. In the middle of the confrontation, one of the officers grabbed her by the neck.

"I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row...screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me," Harlow wrote on Instagram.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so f*cking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer." The incident is reportedly being investigated and a statement has been issued regarding the officer's actions.

"The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously," a spokesperson for the police department said. "We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."

If you haven't already, check out the video of the incident below.

