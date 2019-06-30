A 93-year-old woman recently shared her "dying wish" to experience an arrest and the police chose to grant it. Greater Manchester police detailed how they would plan on fulfilling the wish in a descriptive statement wherein they called the request "slightly unusual." They were approached by Josie Birds' granddaughter. "On this occasion, and for a short period of time, we were able to fulfill the wishes of an elderly lady, and give her a day to remember. We can reassure the rest of the community that while this was happening, officers from across the area were continuing with their duties to ensure this short visit had no impact whatsoever on the wider area," shared Chief Denise Pye of the department's City of Manchester division.

Birds have been talking about the faux arrest since it happened and based on follow-up comments shared on Twitter by her granddaughter, we can see the 93-year-old is extremely pleased. The series of tweets have since gone viral and encapsulate what went down. "A big thank you to @gmpolice for "arresting" my Gran Josie today. She is 93 years old and her health is failing, and she wanted to be arrested for something before it's too late. She has a heart of gold and thoroughly enjoyed it today. Thank you for granting her wishes," shared Birds' relative.

