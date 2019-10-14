With Halloween just around the corner, a lot of us are heading to our local stores to purchase some candies to hand out. The spooky holiday is famously known as kid-friendly, with children knocking on the doors of strangers' homes to collect candy. While the practice in and of itself is harmless, police forces consistently urge parents to check their children's candy before they go onto consuming it. It is not uncommon for parents to find atrocious things in their children's treats (i.e: blades, needles, and harmful objects). And with the legalization of marijuana in several states, the police have now begun issuing warnings for parents to check for candy with possible traces of THC.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

According to Complex, the Pennsylvania police department has issued an official warning after they came across an altered version of the candy Nerds. The "Nerds Rope edibles containing 400mg of THC" and were found in the state's Stonycreek Township. As such, a Facebook message calling for parental vigilance was posted and read the following: "During this Halloween, we urge parents to be ever vigilant in checking their children's candy before allowing them to consume those treats. Drug laced edibles are package like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy."

