A woman from Florida has been arrested after being accused of leaving her boyfriend for dead after zipping him up in a suitcase. Sarah Boone told the police that she and her boyfriend were playing hide & seek when she zipped him inside of a suitcase. Police didn't buy it. Cellphone video footage raised concerns about her story since her boyfriend Jorge Torres can be heard yelling for help from inside of the suitcase. "That's what I feel like when you cheat on me," she allegedly said in response.

Boone called the police after waking up to find Torres dead in the suitcase. She explained to police that she and Torres were playing hide and seek when they thought it would be funny if he jumped inside of the suitcase. Boone told police that they were drinking and she eventually passed out while he was in the suitcase. By the time she woke up, he was not breathing.

The cell phone footage that police obtained is from Feb. 24th and 11:12 p.m. Torres is heard yelling for help but Boone responds,"For everything you've done to me, fuck you! Stupid!" as well as, "That's on you. That's what I feel like when you choke me."

There was further suspicion after the suitcase was moved from its initial spot. Police have charged Sarah Boone with second-degree murder following the incident.