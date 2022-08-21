The Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez relationship part 2 has been going very strong. The two got secretly married in Las Vegas last month, and Lopez confirmed they had tied the knot after the fact. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

Now, the couple is doing a more official wedding at Ben Affleck's estate in Georgia, and it seems like Affleck is taking no chances. According to reports from The Daily Mail, the Gone Girl actor secured a permit to make his property a no-fly zone for the duration of the event. The zone extends to a three-mile radius around Affleck's home.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Those aren't the only precautions being taken. A police car will be parked by the property's entrance, and security guards will hand out wrist bands to guests who are on the list. Large security gates were also constructed at the end of the four-mile road leading to Affleck's home. The security shall fight on the beaches, as well: there is a river behind the estate which will be monitored by security boats.

Affleck's no-fly permit comes after paparazzis snagged a few aerial shots of the home beforehand. Lopez and the Batman star arrived in Georgia earlier this week, and were photographed with their kids shopping in Savannah. Not everyone in the extended family will be at the wedding, however. Ben's brother, Casey Affleck, is reportedly unlikely to attend. Maybe he was trying to get in via river.

