News broke recently that a lesbian couple was attacked on a London bus. The same-sex couple experienced the scary counter after a group of teenagers boarded the bus. Melania Geymonat and her girlfriend Chris were sitting on the top deck of the bus when the group of teenagers took place in the seats behind them on May 30th. In a Facebook post which details the assault, Geymonat states the group must have somehow figured out that they were a couple which then led for the taunting to commence. Five teenage boys began "describing sexual positions" to them, tossing coins and demanding for the LGBT couple to kiss.

"I don’t remember if they were already there or if they got on after us. There were at least four of them. They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions. I don’t remember the whole episode, but the word ‘scissors’ stuck in my mind," was shared. Melania Geymonat also posted a shocking photo of the damage inflicted. The two can be seen beaten up badly, distraught and bloody. The police have since nabbed the boys involved.

Five teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 years old have been arrested and are facing serious charges which include aggravated grievous bodily harm. Andy Cox, the Police Detective Superintendent, called the attack "disgusting."

