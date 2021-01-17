U.S. Capitol Police arrested a Virginia man who was attempting to pass through a police checkpoint in Washington, DC, Friday, while carrying fake inauguration credentials, a loaded firearm, and 500 rounds of ammo.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

While speaking with Police at the checkpoint around 6:30 PM, Wesley Allen Beeler admitted to carrying a loaded Glock with 17 rounds of ammunition including one in the chamber. Additionally, officers later found 509 rounds of ammunition, shotgun shells, and a magazine for the handgun.

Beeler was arrested on charges of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition. His arrest comes after the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6th. After the riot, FBI Director Christopher Wray said his agency is preparing for the possibility of more violence from ring-wing extremists in the future:

We are seeing an extensive amount of concerning online chatter, I guess that's the best way I would describe it, about a number of events surrounding the inauguration. And together with our partners, we evaluate those threats and what kind of resources to deploy against them. Right now, we are tracking calls for potential armed protest and activity leading up to the inauguration.

President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20th.

