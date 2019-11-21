Back in March, Lil Kim shared tragic news on the passing of her younger cousin Aggy who was shot and killed in New York. "At times you were so quiet but as soon as you started speaking everyone in the room knew that you were a real riot," Lil Kim wrote at the time. "You had so much potential. We your family will greatly miss you and we will always keep our lighters up for you."



Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Page Six now reports that the NYPD has arrested a Bloods gang member in connection to Aggy's untimely death. Daquan Carter, 28, of Brooklyn has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Aggy was only 26 when he was leaving a baby shower in Prospect Heights when he was shot and killed. Aggy was reportedly affiliated with Team Bang Out street gang and his alias was “Young Courtney.” According to the publication, Daquan is waiting on arraignment at a Brooklyn criminal court as we write this.

In other news surrounding Lil Kim, she recently revealed her man to the world on Instagram and she seems happier than ever. "I Never thought I would meet a woman that works as hard as me," Mr. Papers, real name Jeremy Neil, captioned an image of he and Lil Kim. "This beautiful soul and I are so much alike it’s scary."