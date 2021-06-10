Gary Creek, the supposed leader of the Baltimore Triple-C gang, died following a police standoff on Tuesday. The Associated Press reported that police tried to arrest Creek in an Atlanta apartment complex, but an exchange of shots fired between Creek and the U.S. marshals and police on scene led to a standoff.

Creek was indicted along with 15 Triple-C gang members and associates that were connected to 18 killings, 27 attempted murders and multiple drug distribution "shops" across Baltimore. While other Triple-C members and associates were already in police custody, Creek was the last individual that police sought after. They eventually tracked him down at an apartment complex in Sandy Springs, Georgia, where the standoff occurred.

In 2015, Creek supposedly founded Triple-C to sell different drugs and controlled substances. Gang members were known to be allegedly involved in witness intimidation, shootings, and the murders of other rival gang members. After authorities believed Creek to be the primary drug supplier for the gang, he was first charged in 2019, but was released in May 2020 from a Washington, D.C. jail as COVID-19 cases in prison and jail environments began to skyrocket.

Three hours after arriving onto the scene, Creek was discovered dead from an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Atlanta after hostage situation." Police said Creek held three individuals hostage during the standoff, and they were identified as Creek's girlfriend along with two children, aged two and six respectively. They were eventually released and no officers or civilians were injured during the confrontation.

