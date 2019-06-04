Thanks to tennis player John McEnroe in the 1980s, the Nike Air Trainer 1 became one of the more popular athletic shoes on the market and over the last few years, it hasn't seen many new colorways. Nike SB is looking to change that and ultimately revitalize the shoe as they are teaming up with the Swedish skate brand, Polar Skate Co., for a brand new colorway of the Air Trainer 1, as well as a Blazer low.

Focusing on the Air Trainer 1, the sneaker features white leather on the upper while blue leather side panels help offer an injection of color. There are also black suede overlays around the toe box, while the strap is black with blue Polar branding. Nike opts for a gum outsole on the bottom to make this shoe stand out even more. Blue Nike Air branding can also be found on the back.

If you're looking to cop these, they will drop on Monday, June 10th for an undisclosed price, according to Sole Collector.

Image via Nike

