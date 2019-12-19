Adidas Originals has partnered with Pokemon for a limited edition sneaker collection, which will include multiple styles of the Adidas Advantage. Thus far, only two of the sneakers have been revealed but they both feature a toned down all-white color scheme, which seems odd considering all of the colorful Pokemon characters that they can choose from.

Similar to the recently revealed "Pikachu" iteration, this new Pokemon x Adidas Advantage collab is dressed in a white leather with perforated Three Stripes branding and co-branded detailing on the tongue. The kicks are highlighted by a bevy of Pokemon characters throughout the midsole, minus each creature's colorful characteristics.

It remains to be seen how many other sneakers will be included, but we should find out in the near future as rumors suggest the Pokemon x Adidas collection will be arriving on January 11. Continue scrolling for official photos of the latest Pokemon x Adidas Advantage and stay tuned for the release announcement.

