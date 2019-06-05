It's been a minute since we've received an original Pokemon game in the traditional sense - Let's Go doesn't feel like it counts, given the fact that it's a remake. This year, Nintendo will be releasing Pokemon Sword & Shield, the latest installments in the beloved RPG series. While we've already seen the three starters a few months back, today's Nintendo Direct presentation ushered in copious footage, including several new Pokemon and key gameplay details.

IGN had the breakdown, revealing the first look at the new "Dynamax" battle mode. Apparently, certain regions in the world (as well as all gyms) will allow Pokemon to balloon in size, increasing the power of all existing moves. Before you cry "OP," remember that the Dynamax feature can only be once per battle, for three turns at that. Expect plenty of strange and surreal moments to arise as a result - possibly even a few memes.

Though the game will retain mystery encounters, the free-roaming Pokemon of Let's Go will still be in effect; the trailer reveals a scene in which the Player bikes (on water!) past a Milotic. There's also a few new Pokemon, including Gossifleur, Eldegoss, Drednaw, Corviknight, and the twin legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta - you can see them in action during the trailer below. What do you think about this upcoming game? Should you be interested, Pokemon Sword and Shield both drop on November 15th.