Authorities are on the hunt for the suspect who sent a package to the White House addressed to Donald Trump that contained a poisonous substance. The FBI confirmed that a suspicious letter was sent to Trump earlier this week that they intercepted before actually reaching the president. After conducting two tests on the package, they confirmed that the poison ricin, a toxic substance found in castor beans, was found in the package.



Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"The FBI and our U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety," the FBI's Washington field office told CNN. All mail that's sent to the White House goes through screening before actually making its way to the White House itself.

FBI is still investigating the matter for a possible culprit, though at this point they haven't announced that they've found any leads. However, a U.S. official did say that there's a possibility that the package came from Canada.

Back in 2018, a former member of the Navy was suspected of sending ricin in letters addressed to the Pentagon and Trump. He was later arrested, though it was determined that he sent castor seeds themselves, not ricin.

[Via]