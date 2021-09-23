"Murder On My Mind," the song that's often associated with YNW Melly's rise, may go down in Hip-Hop history as the song associated with his downfall as well. In 2019, the controversial Florida artist was arrested in his alleged connection to the murder of his two close friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy, which many have theorized is what Melly was actually singing about in "Murder On My Mind." The rising artist has remained behind bars ever since while continuing to treat fans to new projects like We All Shine, Melly vs. Melvin, and Just A Matter Of Slime.

Now, YNW Melly's story is set to be the focus of the next installment of Infamous, the Complex and Spotify Studios original podcast that documented the rise and fall of Tekashi 6ix9ine. It has not yet been revealed whether YNW Melly contributed to the podcast or played any role in its production, but it has been confirmed that Ace Hood will serve as the host of Infamous: The YNW Melly Story.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

According to Complex, Infamous: The Story of YNW Melly will officially debut with its first two episodes on September 27, and afterward, one new episode in the documentary podcast will release every week. You can read the full description of the Complex and Spotify Studios collab podcast below:

YNW Melly was a young rapper on his way to becoming a superstar. Then his two best friends were murdered, and he became the prime suspect. This season on 'Infamous,' we look at how this violent killing tore a group of best friends and a Florida town apart, and why YNW Melly was at the center of it. Hosted by Ace Hood.

Listen to the trailer for Infamous: The Story of YNW Melly podcast below.

