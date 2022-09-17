PnB Rock's death took an unexpected toll on the music industry earlier this week after the 30-year-old was shot, robbed, and killed while grabbing lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday (September 12). In the days since, we've seen tributes pour in from not only friends and family, but fans of the "Selfish" hitmaker as well, expressing their devastation at the talented artist being taken so soon.

The late recording artist's little brother, PnB Meen is among those who shared in the public mourning, penning a heartbreaking message on his own Instagram feed that reads, "I don’t [know] how to begin. Ima let it go… You was the only one who believed I can do what you do. I can't stop crying bro, why [you] ain't have me with you?"

PnB Rock attends the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in 2018 -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I always have ya back [and] front [and] sides... Please give me the strength to do this," he continued. "With all my soul ima carry. Stand on business, [and] get you right [while you're] resting my brother. This is my first message to you of many."

On Saturday (September 17), Meen provided an update on Rock's family (though it was deleted shortly after), revealing that they've been having some issues trying to get their loved one's body back home from California.

"We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia," he wrote in the caption of his upload. "The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah."





Meen described the situation as "not right" and noted that "it's going on a week" since his older sibling was fatally shot.

"Prayers up," he ended the post. "I got you big bro, [and] ya daughters."





RIP PnB Rock.