PnB Rock's unexpected death earlier this month left a hole in the hearts of many – one that they've been evidently filling by streaming the late 30-year-old's music, particularly his 2017 breakout hit.

According to Billboard, in the days following Rock's September 12th murder, his streams have increased by over 650% from 4.1 million during the first full week of the month to 30.5 million U.S. official on-demand streams within the week ending on September 15th.

PnB Rock arrives at the Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event on February 3, 2016 -- Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

"Selfish" alone has amassed an impressive 7.7M plays, helping the hit single return to Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at No. 17 and the Hot Rap Songs chart at No. 13.

The song was some of Rock's most vulnerable work and found him reflecting on commitment issues while still experiencing the natural human desire for connection. As HipHopDX notes, it also landed on Apple Music's U.S. Top Songs list in the No. 1 spot.

Other previous releases from the Philadelphia native that have been racking up posthumous streams include "Middle Child" featuring XXXTentacion (2.1 million), "Horses" featuring Kodak Black and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (1.8 million), and finally, the rapper's last release before he passed, "Luv Me Again" (1.8 million).

After his family members took to social media to express the issues they were having with getting Rock's body from Los Angeles, where he was shot, back to his home state, the singer was finally laid to rest earlier this week.

Read more about PnB Rock's Philadelphia funeral service here, and revisit his breakout song "Selfish" below. RIP.

