As the investigation into PNB Rock's death continues, the rapper's girlfriend is under scrutiny for sharing their geolocation moments before his death. A recent statement from law enforcement officials said they believe Rock was targeted based on information on social media. The rapper posted a video of himself in the parking lot of Roscoe's with his chains on before his girlfriend tagged their location on her Story.



PnB Rock attends Palm Angels: The Shows during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

According to a screenshot grabbed by The Neighborhood Talk, a friend of Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, came to her defense following the surge of online hate among those who believe she's at fault for his death. The friend said that her page was disabled after people began to report her account.

"There's a lot of evil ppl out here and hate but there is more love and support than anything... thank you for the prayers, love and support as his family gets through this," the friend said on Instagram after warning people of fake accounts under Stephanie's name.

Sibounheuang faced criticism from not only fans but celebrities too. Kodak Black directly blamed her for PNB Rock's death while Nicki Minaj claimed that friends and family members of rappers need to be mindful of posting locations in real-time. However, both Nicki and Kodak Black faced significant backlash for their comments.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding PNB Rock's case.