PnB Rock's body is set to be released to his family after the late rapper's brother, PnB Meen, alluded to having difficulty getting access to the body for a funeral ceremony.

“We been having trouble getting my brother back to Philadelphia,” PnB Meen had written on Instagram. “The state of Los Angeles claiming they have some type of law, going against our as Muslims. Now I have no clue when his Janazah. It’s not right, yo. It’s goin on a week. Prayers up. I got you bro an ya daughters.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Janazah is a Muslim funeral ritual that involves an individual being buried a certain number of hours following their death. TMZ reports that PnB Rock's mother is adamant about getting her son's body right away for this reason. She also allegedly objected to an autopsy, saying that it was against her religious beliefs; however, one was required to be conducted by law.

TMZ reports that the body has been ready to ship out since Friday.

PnB Rock was shot and killed on Monday at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles while dining out with his girlfriend. Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to arrest any suspects.

Meen mourned the loss of his brother on social media after news of his passing began to spread.

“I looked up to you,” Meen wrote in part. “Everything you did, Rock, I was in awe...They took you out of all people. Why not me, Man??? My life always been shit until you made It. I never thought you would leave broooo why wtff man.”





