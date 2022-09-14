PnB Rock spoke about robberies in Los Angeles becoming too "common" with DJ Akademiks, just days prior to being shot and killed in an apparent robbery at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles. PnB Rock had been dining out with his girlfriend.

"It's so common," he told Akademiks in what is now one of his final interviews. "I never got robbed. Ever in my life."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

He continued: "I ain't gon' say never. I don't like saying 'never.' I'm not superstitious, but I haven't been robbed."

"I'm not gonna put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations," he said.

While Akademiks pointed out that rappers are viewed as "targets,"PnB Rock added that he "move[s] different" since the death of his brother.

"I've seen people die," he said. "I've been around people that died, but when that s--- hits your crib crib, you know this is real life. Anybody could die. It could be anybody. The last person that you expect could die."

PnB Rock ended up being shot and killed on Monday, after a suspect demanded he hand over jewelry and other items at Roscoe's. Detectives from the LAPD are still working on narrowing down a suspect and have reportedly alerted local pawn shops to keep watch for any of PnB Rock's stolen jewelry.

In the wake of his passing, numerous artists shared tributes for PnB Rock on social media, including Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizzley, and many more.

Check out PnB Rock's discussion with Akademiks below.

