PnB Rock Sings About A Failed Relationship On "Need Somebody"

PnB Rock may be at odds with his label, who he has been calling out for allegedly not paying him, but that doesn't mean he's going to be inactive with his music. Despite the fact that he claims he hasn't seen a cent from his label, telling them he wants to be released from his contract, he continues to prove why he's one of the most talented songwriters in the game, releasing his new single "Need Somebody."

The new music video was teased earlier this week, starting out with a toxic fight between PnB Rock and his girlfriend. They appear to break up, which leaves the singer feeling pretty lost. "Need Somebody" goes through his emotions following the argument, reminding his girl that he knows he messed up and will do better in the future.

Listen to the new single from PnB Rock below and let us know what you want to see from the veteran artist this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, I f*cked up pretty bad

Yeah, I know I was tripping

I know what you thinking, yeah right, what's the difference?

I was creeping on the low and f*cking all these b*tches

Whole time you knew 'cause that's just women's intuition

Thinking with my head, not the one on my shoulders

By the time I realized we was already over