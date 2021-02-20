PnB Rock Goes International With S1mba, Not3s, Crumz & K1NG On "On It"

It's been nearly two years since PnB Rock blessed us with his project, TrapStar Turnt PopStar. The rapper's body of work further cemented him as a hitmaking machine yet the next step for him would be to take his talents across the world. We've already heard him hold his own alongside artists like Meek Mill, XXXTENTACION, and more, so clearly, his talents have helped create smash records for a few heavyweights.

This week, PnB Rock takes a trip across the pond for a brand new collaboration with the UK's finest. The Philly artist connects with K1ng, Crumz, S1mba, and Not3s for dancehall infused banger. It's a refreshing banger that takes PnB Rock outside of his usual element but he fits in perfectly among his UK collaborators.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

In the dark, you a freak on demon time

No candles lit but you're pure flames

On my grind but she wants D all day

Shift attitudes if the Ps was small change