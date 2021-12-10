mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PnB Rock Delivers “2 Get You Thru The Rain” Featuring Lil Baby & Young Thug

Hayley Hynes
December 10, 2021 10:32
2 Get You Thru The Rain
PnB Rock

PnB’s new 6-track EP will help you through the gloomy weather.


On his latest drop-off, PnB Rock has crafted six tracks for listeners 2 Get You Thru The Rain. The gloomy weather can be tough to make it through, but thanks to the 30-year-old, you’ll at least have a fire soundtrack to make the most depressing days seem a little bit better.

Lil Baby and Young Thug can be heard on the EP’s first track, “Eyes Open,” and DJ Luke Nasty assists on TikTok’s favourite song, “HIGH.” The project’s four other titles find PnB holding us over on his own, and doing a great job at that.


It’s been some time since PnB dropped off an album, although 2021 has seen plenty of singles from the Philadelphia native. “Rose Gold” featuring King Von, “Need Somebody,” “Forever Never” featuring Swae Lee and Pink Sweat$, and “Hakuna Matata” have all arrived over the past few months.

The recording artist’s last project, TrapStar Turnt PopStar was released in May of 2019 and saw him tap Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, Quavo, Mally Mall, Diplo, Lil Skies, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and YB NeverBrokeAgain for features.

Who would you like to see PnB collaborate with next? Let us know in the comments. 

Tracklist:

1. Eyes Open (feat. Lil Baby & Young Thug)

2. You Got Me

3. ZaZa

4. HIGH (feat. DJ Luke Nasty)

5. That’s My Bad

6. Lost U 2 Da Game

