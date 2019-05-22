The great philosopher "Nelly Nell" once pondered the long and arduous path to achieving number one status. Today, PnB Rock has embarked on that very same quest, opting to begin a grassroots campaign to achieve further chart dominance. The song in question is, perhaps unsurprisingly, the XXXTentacion assisted "Middle Child" off the recent TrapStar Turnt PopStar. Fans are likely still living with the track, which feels like the most genuine piece of posthumous Triple X material we've heard thus far; at times, he even goes back and forth with PnB, giving this one the feeling of a collaboration constructed in the studio.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

It wouldn't be surprising, given that PnB and Triple X actually developed a sincere friendship and creative chemistry, prior to X's passing. An emotional behind-the-scenes video once highlighted the pair making "Changes," bonding over their shared musicality and vision. To hear them trading verses is a bittersweet experience indeed, but PnB's campaign has skewed this one closer to the sweet side.

"LETS GET THIS TO #1 GAVNG," he writes, alongside another tribute video. After imploring his fans to hold it down, he also teases further material with Triple X, albeit giving little more than a cryptic "stay tuned." Have you been enjoying "Middle Child?" If so, why not contribute to PnB's noble cause?