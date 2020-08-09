mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

PnB Rock Assists Kid Trunks On The "Habibi" Remix

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 11:21
Image via Kid Trunks

Kid Trunks and PnB Rock lament their relationship problems on the "Habibi" remix.


Kid Trunks has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years thanks to his songs that resonate with the youth. Many of his songs tackle issues involving relationships, mental health, and a plethora of other relatable topics. His song "Habibi" from back in March spoke directly to relationships and how the people who you love the most can the ones who hurt you the hardest.

A few months later, Kid Trunks is back with the remix to that song, this time featuring the likes PnB Rock. The latter of these two artists adds a melodic verse that helps reinforced some of the lyrical themes that Kid Trunks brings forth in the first half of the track.

Overall, it's a melodic piece of art that lends itself well to a chilled-out playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

Oh yeah, I don't understand how you gon' do me like that
Thought I was your man you was 'posed to be here [?] that was the plan
Now I'm [?]
New drip this ain't Bape, I just moved outta LA
I got all these diamonds on me my shit like a lake

