It appears PnB Rock had himself a run in with the law this afternoon. TheShaderoom has obtained footage of the Philly artist getting arrested in Watts, California this afternoon.

Unfortunately details on the arrest are completely unknown at this time as we’re just going off some fan-captured footage that was sent in, but we can see the former XXL Freshman getting put into the back of a squad car while in handcuffs. You can also see the doors to his vehicle were wide open as well as if the cops had just searched his car too.

This isn’t the first time PnB Rock has had a run in with the law this year. Back in January, the Philly crooner was arrested on drug and stolen firearm charges in Pennsylvania. Police say they found over four pounds of weed, scales, packaging, an excess of $33K in cash and a stolen .40 Glock pistol. As a result, PnB Rock was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of narcotics, along with receiving stolen property for the stolen gun, criminal conspiracy, and other related charges.

Check out the clip (below) and we’ll be sure to update you with more details once they’re available. Stay tuned.

Below, is his old mugshot from his latest arrest.