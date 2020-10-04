Plu2o Nash & Lucki Drop Off New Loosie "Charli Bmore"

Lucki fans are eating this weekend with two new singles in a row.

The Chicago rapper's frequent collaborator and go-to producer Plu2o Nash blessed fans with a new single "Charli Bmore," which is available now on all streaming services.

Nash's instrumental seems tailor made for Lucki with all his favourite elements present including an ambient top layer grounded by rumbling 808s.

Lucki's subtle wit and humour is still very much on display as he casually quips things like "my new b*tch, adore her/my old b*tch aborted."

The two reference Philly rapper Charli Baltimore with the title, who was close to Biggie and was even set to become part of a supergroup called The Commission with him and Jay-Z before his untimely murder. Nash closes out the single with a vocal sample of Charli that is quite on-brand for Lucki: "I watched a lot of things I was really happy about and enthused about fall apart."

Although it's far from Plu2o and Lucki's best work together, new Lucki is still new Lucki and this is sure to hold devotees over until the next drop.

Quotable Lyrics

Rich off Apple Music

I don't play with fluid

No codeine, no sleep

I keep dreaming lucid



