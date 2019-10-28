PLTO Floats Through With Smooth "All Or Nothing" Track

Toronto-bred crooner PLTO has returned with a new track, turning in his emotive "All Or Nothing" selection for our listening pleasure. On the cut, produced by Zepfire and Nao.e, PLTO employs crisp falsettos to drive home a tale of love. The cut finds support in a music video as part of Samsung's #PowerUp campaign.

Under the guidance of Director X, filmmaker Justin Singer was tasked with shooting the track's music video entirely on a Samsung Galaxy Note.

"The narrative that I kind of took the approach to PLTO's track was young love trying to break out of a small town," Singer tells X.

"It's a classic storyline," the veteran director affirms. Dive into the track and visual below.

Quotable Lyrics

Anytime I get beside you

Baby, I just can't describe it

You're the only one to save me

You're the only one to break me