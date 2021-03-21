As Spring Break season arrived upon us, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic--albeit nearing the end of it, thousands of young people still traveled down to Miami to celebrate. Similar to last year's chaos, spring breakers flooded South Beach, hardly social distancing or wearing masks. This prompted Miami Mayor Dan Gelber to declare a state of emergency in the city as well as an 8 pm, forcing tourists to stay in their hotel rooms during curfew hours. The city has used intense force to keep the restrictions in place, leading many people like Plies to warn the mainly Black and brown spring breakers to tread lightly.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"Dear Miami Spring Breakers: Be Careful," wrote the 44-year-old. He continued, "Just Remember U Will Not Get The Sme Nice Treatment They Gave The Rioters @ The Capitol On Jan. 6th!!!! They View Y’all More Dangerous!!!!"

Tensions between tourists and police came to a final battle when Miami PD turned away thousands of people from Ocean Drive using a SWAT truck, pepper balls, and sound cannons. At least a dozen arrests were made during the altercation, and the city has vowed to continue to

They have received criticism for the new ordinances from Black leaders in the area. “I was very disappointed,” said Stephen Hunter Johnson, the chairman of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee on Sunday morning. “I think when they’re young Black people [on South Beach], the response is, ‘Oh my God, we have to do something.’”

Mayor Gelber has said the new regulations are to maintain order. "Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN about the new restrictions.

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

[via]