Plies Unleashes His Remix To Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion's "WAP"

It's never a dull day when Plies drops, especially when he drops a P-Mix. With the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's Baltimore club-sampled megahit, a lightbulb went off in Plies head to come through with a male-perspective to the track. And he did. Earlier this week, he dropped off a quick verse over the track detailing his sexcapades, though it appears his mother wasn't entirely enthusiastic about its release. Now, we all know Plies for many of his raunchy lyrics and songs but his mother apparently doesn't want him using that type of vulgar language.

"My momma just called me, man," he said. "She said, 'What I told you 'bout talkin' like that?' I said, 'Ma, they lyin' on me. That ain't me on there!'"

According to Plies' mother, this song is NSFW. Press play with caution.

Quotable Lyrics

She an animal with them backshots

Pussy so wet, it feel like a car wash

Feed her that dick until her throat lock

She was so calm until she shell shock