Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.

On Friday (September 23), Plies took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka's cheating scandal and one-year suspension. "The Celtics Head Coach Most Have Hit (F*ck) Someone High Up The Business Chain For A Year Suspension!!!," he tweeted. But the speculation didn't end there, he added, "He Had To Fillet One Of The Big Executives Or Sum & U Know Them Owners Can’t Have U In They Game Room Like Dat!!."



Nia Long and Ime Udoka in - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Plies isn't the only star to speak out about Udoka's allegations. Former NBA star Matt Barnes took to social media to defend the coach, before hopping back on to redact his statements. "Without knowing all the facts, I spoke in Ime Udoka’s defense," he said in a video. "It’s messy. It’s 100 times uglier than any of us thought. And, that’s why I erased what I said."

Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season after having an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff. On Friday, his fiancee, Nia Long, broke her silence on the allegations, asking for privacy and thanking fans for their love and support. Share your thoughts below.