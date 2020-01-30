Plies Speaks Holy Truths On "The Real Testament II"

Years removed from his 2007 debut album The Real Testament, Plies has decided to take a nostalgic voyage back to a simpler time. Now, however, he's older and wiser. The game he's picked up in those lesson-filled years has proven invaluable. Take one simple look at his Instagram for validation; this man has been a guiding light for aspiring young macks and hustlers, a preacher to those in need of a strong friend. In honor of the road thus traveled, Plies has bestowed The Real Testament II upon his congregation.

Clocking in at a respectable seventeen tracks, with lone features from Jackboy and YK Osiris, the old-school flavored tape finds Plies in fine form. Fans of southern hip-hop should find plenty to love here, especially given Plies' contribution to the culture. While it's unlikely this one will lead to any new converts, it's always nice to see a hip-hop vet continue to put in work, right down to its grassroots method of release. Check out The Real Testament II right here, right now.