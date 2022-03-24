We're days away from receiving Latto's anticipated 777 album, and while there has been a bit of controversy attached, Plies stepped forward to show her some love. This week, Latto has been the subject of conversations after she revealed on Big Boy's Neighborhood that a man who she collaborated with on 777 gave her a hard time. According to the Queen of Da Souf rapper, one of her features was making it difficult for her to clear a record because she didn't answer his advances via DM.

After she shared 777's tracklist, Hip Hop fans saw Kodak Black was featured and quickly assumed that it was him. He previously made statements about needing to hook up with his female collaborators, but the Florida rapper surfaced to deny the accusations.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Latto emerged to say she wished she hadn't brought it up in the first place, but amid the chatter, Plies chimed in to shift the 777 narrative.

"Just So Y'all Know I Will Be Stamping @Latto Album On 3/25," he said. "I F*ck With Her Grind & Her Perseverance She Standing On Business & I Respect That!!" The compliments didn't go unnoticed by Latto.

"@Plies [one hundred emoji] sh*t like this keep me going fasho i appreciate the recognition gangsta!!" Love these supportive exchanges. Check it out below.