It's been years since Gucci Mane's awkward interview with The Breakfast Club, but that doesn't mean that Guwop is finished airing out his grievances with the hosts of the radio show. Back in 2016, Gucci visited the famed Power 105.1 show and called out Angela Yee for trying to hook up with him. However, Angela adamantly denied the accusations, but the on-air exchange was a cringe-worthy moment for all in attendance.

Gucci recently revisited that appearance and seemed to have shared a few receipts that show Angela lied when she said she never wanted to get with him. He also accused The Breakfast Club of banning him, but later stated he's made requests to go back to the show for an interview, he's been shut down. "I meant no disrespect to [Angela Yee]," Gucci recently told Charlamagne Tha God in an interview. "I wasn't trying to humiliate that girl or embarrass her no kind of way. I was just defending myself, showing, 'Hey, if you're going to tell somebody that I'm banned from the radio station or declining, this is gettin' me to decline.'"

As Angela's name was once again making headlines, Plies wanted to praise her on social media. The rapper will be a guest during Angela's Lip Service Tour, so he shared a photo of the radio host with a lengthy caption showing his appreciation of her. "Your Independency, relentless work ethic and ability to maneuver thru a male dominated industry w/o sacrificing your dignity, class and integrity is remarkable to say the least," Plies wrote. "U come from humble beginnings and thru hard work and dedication you have stacked your portfolio to unmeasurable heights and your entrepreneurship is second to known."

"U pursuing your dreams at a time where women tear down women at a enormous rate & men clout chasin at all time high," he continued. "You’re the only person in this industry that I’ve never told 'NO' 😜. Your 'Dopeness' shines bright and God got his hands on you, continue to set the bar high and not waiver from your principles." Check out his full message below.