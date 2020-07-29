mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Plies Gets Money With Everyone On "I'm Not A Racist"

Aron A.
July 28, 2020 21:07
462 Views
40
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

I'm Not A Racist
Plies

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Oh, boy.


Plies is an American treasure that must be protected at all costs. Though it feels like his career in music has been stagnant, whenever he does decide to drop, it's always worth the wait. Sure, Plies might not be the most lyrical rapper or really have a penchant for making consistent hits but what he does have that his peers lack is infectious charisma. He showcases this on his Instagram and social media quite frequently. It does always make its way into his music.

Plies returned with a timely record this week titled, "I'm Not A Racist." The bass-heavy record would be bound for the strip clubs if it weren't a pandemic but chances are it might turn into a viral TikTok challenge. In these tense times in society, Plies makes it clear that he doesn't discriminate against anyone and is all about harmony, in his own unique way.

Check out his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I got all different color foreigns, I am not a racist
I like my money different colors but I prefer blue faces
I can get money with whomever, you can be caucasian
And if Sara want to eat the chocolate, I'mma let her taste it 

Plies
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  2
  462
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Plies
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Plies Gets Money With Everyone On "I'm Not A Racist"
40
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject