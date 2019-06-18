mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Plies Flips YK Osiris' "Worth It" For New Track

Aron A.
June 18, 2019 16:18
Worth It (Remix)
Plies

Plies is back with his latest track.


Plies is back to the music and gettin' busy on wax. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with The GOAT mixtape which served as his first mixtape since the release of his joint project with fellow Floridian, Kodak Black. Now, he's back with a quick freestyle for his fans over YK Osiris' hit single, "Worth It." On the remix, Plies comes through with an uplifting effort for the ladies. "Stop lettin' broke n***as out here fuck on you/ They don't want to do nothin' but put stress on you," he raps. "How you really think he love if he beatin' on you?/ Can't lean on him but he'll lean on you."

Plies has been dishing out a ton of music this year so it wouldn't be surprising if he comes through with another project before the year's end.

Quotable Lyrics
If diamonds make you smile, I'mma make you smile
Money make you wet, I'mma make you drown
Treat like royalty, only way I know how
Ever let me in and I'mma knock that down

