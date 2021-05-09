Plies & Yung Bleu Offer TMI On "Nasty Nasty"

Plies hasn't been as active in recent years as we'd hope he'd be. Sure, he's unleashed a few projects here and there, as well as a few freestyles but it's always nice to hear the rapper back in his bag. This week, he enlisted one of the most talented young artists out of the south to assist him on his latest offering.

Yung Bleu comes through with the assist on Plies' latest single, "Nasty Nasty." The lush R&B production is perfectly suited for Bleu's soulful vocals while Plies offer a little bit too much information into his bedroom antics.

Yung Bleu is still riding high off of a highly productive 2020 that included the release of Bleu Vandross 3 and Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions.

Check out Plies and Bleu's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

She wanna get nasty

Can't keep a secret if you ask me

Long as you come and do me nasty, nasty, nasty