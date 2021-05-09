mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Plies & Yung Bleu Offer TMI On "Nasty Nasty"

Aron A.
May 09, 2021 16:48
301 Views
02
2
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Nasty Nasty
Plies Feat. Yung Bleu

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
55% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Plies & Yung Bleu connect for their new single, "Nasty Nasty."


Plies hasn't been as active in recent years as we'd hope he'd be. Sure, he's unleashed a few projects here and there, as well as a few freestyles but it's always nice to hear the rapper back in his bag. This week, he enlisted one of the most talented young artists out of the south to assist him on his latest offering.

Yung Bleu comes through with the assist on Plies' latest single, "Nasty Nasty." The lush R&B production is perfectly suited for Bleu's soulful vocals while Plies offer a little bit too much information into his bedroom antics.

Yung Bleu is still riding high off of a highly productive 2020 that included the release of Bleu Vandross 3 and Love Scars: The 5 Stages Of Emotions.

Check out Plies and Bleu's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
She wanna get nasty
Can't keep a secret if you ask me
Long as you come and do me nasty, nasty, nasty

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  2
  301
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Plies Yung Bleu
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Plies & Yung Bleu Offer TMI On "Nasty Nasty"
02
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject