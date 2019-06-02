mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Plies & Tokyo Jetz Share "I Know When U Lyin" Video

Milca P.
June 02, 2019 01:55
513 Views
00
1

Tok & Plies connect.

In their latest, two of the Sunshine State's finest link up as Plies and Tokyo Jetz drop off the new clip for Plies' "I Know When U Lyin" track. The song originally appears on Plies' The Goat album, released earlier in May and now in his latest push to support tracks found on the effort, he drops by with Tokyo for a luxurious visual representation.

It's Omar The Director who brings the track to life as Plies and Tokyo recite their lines aboard a yacht, detailing the unfortunate tells of their significant others. "You can't play me stupid, fool me twice/If I'm asking then I know just what you did, you steady lyin'," raps Tokyo.

Get into "I Know When U Lyin'" up top.

Plies Tokyo Jetz Music Videos News new music Jacksonville
Plies & Tokyo Jetz Share "I Know When U Lyin" Video
