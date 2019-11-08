Plies & DaBaby Take Over Las Vegas In "Boss Friends" Visual

Sin City was Plies and DaBaby's playground as they were high rolling tourists in the visual for their latest single, "Boss Friends." Fans have been awaiting this track for weeks, as it was promised a while ago, but when the drop date came, nothing was delivered. However, the rappers made sure not to let their fans wait too much longer and surprised them with not only the single, but the video.

It looked like Plies and DaBaby had some fun with this one as they rapped about keeping a crew who knows how to make money. They even hired someone to dress up as Rich Uncle Pennybags from the board game Monopoly and the trio made it rain hundreds all over the city. The Southern rapping duo delivered a bop, so listen to "Boss Friends" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My b*tch a soldier

My b*tch will boss these other b*tches

They think they know her

My wrists it costs a hundred thousand dollars

I ain't jokin'

You can't call yourself a boss

If you ain't went a bought a Rolly n*gga



