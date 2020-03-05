Things aren't looking so pretty for Pleasure P today after he was arrested on a battery charge in his home state of Florida. The offense? He decided to assault a fast food worker after becoming inpatient at a Checkers drive-thru.



Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

NBC Miami reports that P was taken into custody after getting checked at Checkers for starting the whole ordeal in an alleged drunken rage. The official report states that Pleasure P, real name Marcus Cooper, started his tirade at the intercom by yelling for several minutes, then proceeded to drive up to the window to yell some more before finally shoving both money and food into the victim's chest. When policed arrived, they smelled alcohol on Copper after hearing his side of the story and proceeded to arrest him after hearing the testimonies from other Checkers employees who witnessed the attack. Although he was booked and placed in a Miami-Dade jail for an unspecified amount of time, P was later released but still faces the battery charge overall.

We hope Pleasure P can get this all situated very soon so it doesn't affect the upcoming Pretty Ricky reunion album. Listen to their first single off the project called "Body" below: