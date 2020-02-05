PlayThatBoiZay Keeps The "ZUU" Energy On ULT In His Video For "SWARM"

No wonder Denzel Curry rocks with this guy so heavy!

Denzel Curry is one of the most animated rappers in the game right now, so it comes as no surprise that his crew would be on that same type of energy. When it comes to his ZUU collaborator PlayThatBoiZay, he's proving that notion to be 100% true in the video for his latest single, "SWARM," coming off his NOCTURNAL album that's been garnering many fans since it dropped last November.

Shared by Curry both on his official YouTube channel and Instagram (seen above), the video for "SWARM" is high-energy from start to finish. Dressed in all black and spitting bars about vampires and coffins, Zay would've made a good argument that he's in fact one of the living dead if not for the sunny Miami Gardens setting where the visuals take place. The gothic energy may be off-putting to some, but to us it just plays into the IDGAF attitude that basically defines what it means to be ULT. Rock on, fam!

Watch the music video for "SWARM" by PlayThatBoiZay above, and listen to his album NOCTURNAL right now on all streaming platforms.