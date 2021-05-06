Paul George is a big fan of video games and he has certainly expressed that over the years. Perhaps the best example of this is his signature shoes with Nike, which have received quite a few PlayStation collaborations. With his latest model, the Nike PG 5, making waves in retailers throughout the world, it would only make sense that PG teams up with PlayStation once again, this time on a colorway that pays homage to the almighty PS5.

The PS5 is the most popular video game console in the world right now and it is incredibly difficult to secure one if you don't keep up with the restocks. As for this particular colorway, it is immediately apparent that it is an homage to the console. For instance, we have an all-white upper all while flashes of black and blue are spread throughout. Paul George and PlayStation branding are placed on the tongue as well as the insole, which helps bring the entire concept together.

As for the release date, it is believed these will drop in the United States on May 27th although there will be a global launch on May 14th. The price of the shoe is $120 USD, which is the standard price for most basketball shoes these days.

Image via Nike

