If you are a gamer, then you probably know just how difficult it's been to try and secure a PlayStation 5. The console has been extremely hard to track down especially with such a high demand on the market. Sony has been unable to keep up with the demand in terms of manufacturing, and these days, gamers are getting frustrated. Luckily, sneakerheads are going to have the chance to get the next best thing, in the Nike PG 5 "PS5" collab which pays homage to Paul George's love of gaming.

In the images provided below, you can see how the shoe has a mostly while upper although there are blue and black highlights throughout, which pretty well demonstrates how the PS5 aesthetics are being tied in. There are PlayStation logos here, as well as PG's own insignia, which helps bring all of the branding and video game motifs together.

The shoe was originally going to come out on May 27th although now, it has been delayed until June 17th, where it will be released through the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of this new collaboration, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

