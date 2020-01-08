The new gaming generation will soon be upon us, with Sony's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X set to arrive at the end of the year. Though little concrete details have been unveiled about the former, a leaked devkit has provided a potential glimpse at what the design may actually look like. While we wait for confirmation on that front, Sony has taken it upon themselves to toss a few breadcrumbs in our direction. During the recent Sony CES keynote event in Las Vegas, President and CEO Jim Ryan revealed the new console's upcoming logo.

As they say, if it ain't broke don't fix it. For the most part, the PS5 logo is identical to both its PS3 and PS4 equivalents. For some, the utter lack of innovation was grounds for a good clowning, though one has to wonder what might have been expected to begin with. Were Sony to bust out something completely original, who knows what manner of door that might have opened?

You can see the minimalist design below, and sound off below -- will you be lining up to cop a PlayStation 5 upon its release this Holiday season?