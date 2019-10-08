After months of rumours, Sony has officially introduced the next generation of PlayStation, the PlayStation 5. The new console will be launched during the 2020 Holiday season, and will embed a lot of new and improved features.

The PlayStation blog explained how the company will be adding two key innovations to the new console.

The first innovation involves haptic feedback, which will replace the ''rumble'' technology to the console. This will give the controller a more realistic and lively experience. There will be a wide range of feedback depending on the situation. For example, crashing into a wall will feel different than tackling a player on the football field.

The second feature will be adding adaptive triggers. This innovation will allow players to feel the physical sensation of shooting a gun on Call of Duty for instance, or accelerating an off-road vehicle through the unsteady tracks.

Moreover, Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 will be more eco-friendly, as it will produce much less energy than the PlayStation 4. Sony President and CEO, Jim Ryan, stated on the company's website, ''if just one million users enable this feature, it would save equivalent to the average electricity use of 1,000 US homes."

