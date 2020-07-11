Fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of the Playstation 5. The PS5 and X-Box Series X are the next-gen systems that will drop this holiday season and begin to shape the landscape for gaming for the next decade. So far, gamers have been given looks at each system and their specs, although no pricing has been released yet. It is almost as if Microsoft and Sony are waiting for the other to announce their price points first. Since there isn't much else to get excited about until release day, fans are desperate for anything that at least scratches the next-gen itch. Today, that tiny form of relief comes in a subtle but noticeable change. Sony has officially revealed the box art for their games.

Of course, the PS5's highlight game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets the first official look in box. The title is a continuation of the Marvel Spider-Man game, which gave gamers a chance to play as Miles Morales briefly. Speculation has mounted, based on specs, the Sony will be charging anywhere from $450-$550 for the Playstation 5. It is rumored the Microsoft is aiming to beat Sony's price point for holiday shipping, so expect the Series X to come with a similar, but possibly slightly cheaper, price tag.