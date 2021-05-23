The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 99-90 to start their first-round playoff series, Sunday, after a dominating performance by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Suns star Chris Paul battled through a shoulder contusion that he suffered early in the game, but he returned in the second quarter.

Booker finished the game with 34 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Ayton finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

On the other hand, LeBron James and Anthony Davis struggled to keep their team in the game. James record 18 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds, while Davis scored just 13 points with 2 assists and 7 rebounds.

"I missed a ton of shots," Davis admitted after the game. "We missed a lot of shots... There's no way we're winning a game or let alone a series with me playing the way I played. This one is on me... I'll be better in Game 2."



Both teams reached a boiling point in the fourth quarter after a loose ball foul on LeBron James by Paul. After a scuffle, Alex Caruso and Montrezl Harrell were accessed technical fouls, while Cameron Payne was ejected.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel described Paul's foul on James as a "really aggressive box out" and "a dangerous play."

Game 2 between the Lakers and Suns will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 PM, EST.

