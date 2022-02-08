Since Hugh Hefner’s death in 2017, women have come forward with stories of abuse at the hands of the Playboy publisher. Now, a 2009 Playboy Playmate, Karissa Shannon claims that she aborted Hefner’s “devil child” at the age of 19.

Shannon claims that she aborted the child after Hefner filled her with alcohol, forced her into unprotected group sex and impregnated her. Hefner was 83 at the time. The former Playmate told The New York Post that she “pities” the fact that he is now dead because he “got away” with ruining the lives of many women including her own.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A regular on Hefner’s E! reality series “The Girls Next Door”, Shannon allegedly learned that she was pregnant after taking a blood test prior to undergoing breast augmentation surgery in 2009. ”It was like the devil was inside of me. I didn’t want anyone to know I was carrying an 83-year-old man’s child,” she told the Mirror. “I just wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible. I didn’t want Hef to find out, and he never did,” she added.

Shannon claims she was able to terminate the pregnancy with the help of her twin sister and Playmate, Kristina. Kristina supposedly orchestrated a plan that allowed them to escape Hefner’s long enough to make it to a clinic.

Shannon’s claims are not the first abuse and sexual misconduct allegations against Hefner. In a new A&E documentary “Secrets of Playboy”, Playmates, employees, and others tied to him detail their tumultuous experiences within the Playboy Mansion.

[Via]



