Ashley Mattingly, a former Playboy Playmate, has died at the age of thirty-three after an apparent suicide.

The news has been confirmed by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas. Her family has also issued a statement.

"We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," wrote her family in a statement to People Magazine. "Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. It's maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working to get better."



John M. Heller/Getty Images

Mattingly was found at her home with a suicide note. She had recently adopted a puppy to help her overcome her "demons" and the dog is now living with her siblings.

"She will continue to live on through nieces whom she loved dearly and always thought of no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters and numerous other friends and family members," the statement continues. "We will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed. We look forward to seeing her again."

Ashley Mattingly's cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Rest in peace, Ashley.



Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

